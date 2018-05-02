Charles Barkley on saying he wants to punch Draymond Green in the face: 'I shouldn't have said it, but I meant it'

Charles Barkley has never pulled his punches, but maybe in this occasion he should have done just that. During the Tuesday broadcast of Inside the NBA, a clip was shown of Warriors forward Draymond Green getting into it with Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo. As the two exchanged words Barkley commented that he wanted to punch Green in the face.

The comment met significant backlash from not only Green's mother, but Green himself. He called Barkley out on his words and said that if he's going to punch him in the face then he should just walk up and do it. Green is well aware that Barkley is not going to do that. Via ESPN.

"A lot of guys talk on TV," Green said. "Stand behind the microphone on the TV screen. Fact of the matter is, if you feel that strongly about something, he's even seen me a million times, then punch me in my face when you see me. If you're not going to punch me in my face when you see me, then shut up. It's no different than somebody sitting behind a computer screen, tweeting, 'I'll knock you out,' and you never see him in life. "He's seen me a bunch of times. Punch me in the face when you see me, or if not, no one cares what you would have done. You're old and it is what it is. You ain't going to punch me when you see me, then stop talking about it, period."

On Wednesday, Barkley retracted his face-punching comments. Somewhat. He said that his comments were "100 percent" wrong and not something he should have said. However, he also said that he meant it, which is a weird way to follow up an apology.

Charles Barkley w/ @WaddleandSilvy & @TWaddle87- "I want to apologize to Draymond Green...I was 100% wrong" — Adam Abdalla (@AdamAAbdalla) May 2, 2018

More Barkley- "We aren't going to fisticuffs! I shouldn't have said it, but I meant it." — Adam Abdalla (@AdamAAbdalla) May 2, 2018

As a commentator, Barkely can't go out and accept fights with current NBA players. During his playing days he got into plenty, but at 55 years old he has more important matters in his life to worry about. Green, on the other hand, can't get into a fight with a commentator because he has the playoffs to worry about. This beef probably won't last long.