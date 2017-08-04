Charles Oakley accepts deal to dismiss charges from incident at MSG

Charles Oakley on Friday accepted a deal to have five misdemeanor charges dismissed stemming from an altercation with Madison Square Garden security back in February. His attorney said Oakley would pursue civil action against New York Knicks owner James Dolan.

Oakley was arrested and charged with two misdemeanors of assault, two misdemeanors of harassment and one misdemeanor of trespassing.

In agreeing to the deal, Oakley must stay out of trouble for six months and comply with a stipulation that prohibits Oakley from trespassing at Madison Square Garden for one year, according to the report.

Oakley said he had "no plans" to return to Madison Square Garden when the judge announced the condition in court.

Oakley played for the Knicks from 1988-98 and is revered among Knicks fans, but his broken relationship with Dolan -- and this ongoing legal tussle -- will keep Oakley away from MSG. Adding fuel to the fire to this incident, Dolan banned Oakley from the Garden and suggested the reason for former power forward's behavior may have been caused by troubles with alcohol.