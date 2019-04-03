Charles Oakley has heard that Jeff Bezos has interest in buying the Knicks
Oakley also said Kemba Walker and Jimmy Butler would end up with the Knicks
Knicks legend Charles Oakley doesn't exactly get along with team owner James Dolan. Oakley recently criticized Dolan for banning a fan from Madison Square Garden after the man beseeched Dolan to sell the team, and he's been removed from the Garden by security himself.
In an interview with The Ringer, Oakley said that he knows someone who would ultimately consider buying the Knicks, if the team went up for sale.
"I heard that Jeff Bezos wants to buy the Knicks," Oakley said. "He was gonna try to do Amazon in Long Island City, and he went to Virginia. So he still wanted to do some real estate in New York. So why not buy the Garden?"
Heaven help Bezos if this comes true and he tries to rename the Garden to the Amazon Center or something, but that's a bridge that's best crossed if we ever get to it.
This is a pivotal offseason for the Knicks in more ways than one, however. While ownership has floundered, the team has been starved for talent. The Knicks have two max openings after trading Kristaps Porzingis, and is looking at a big free agent class. While Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are the cream of the crop, Oakley thinks two other free agents will come to New York.
"I don't think [Irving and Durant]... Right now it's too (many) problems with management, with the fans, just too much going on with the team and tanking," Oakley said. "If anybody I think they're gonna end up getting Kemba (Walker) and (Jimmy) Butler before KD and Kyrie."
That would ultimately be a blow for Knicks fans who have longed for Irving and Durant, but at least Walker has proven he can play at Madison Square Garden. If he gets one other player to help him out, he just might become unstoppable.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA DFS lineups, top picks for April 3
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...
-
NBA season's most surprising stats
A look at some of the craziest, most interesting, most surprising stats of the NBA season
-
Warriors' defense should terrify foes
The Warriors sent yet another message on Tuesday, but this time they did it with their def...
-
NBA Tuesday: Scores, updates, highlights
There were just four games on Tuesday night, but plenty of action
-
Westbrook posts 2nd ever 20-20-20 game
Westbrook finished with 20 points, 20 rebounds and 21 assists
-
Warriors vs. Nuggets odds, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Warriors vs. Nuggets 10,000 times.