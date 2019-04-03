Charles Oakley has heard that Jeff Bezos has interest in buying the Knicks

Knicks legend Charles Oakley doesn't exactly get along with team owner James Dolan. Oakley recently criticized Dolan for banning a fan from Madison Square Garden after the man beseeched Dolan to sell the team, and he's been removed from the Garden by security himself.

In an interview with The Ringer, Oakley said that he knows someone who would ultimately consider buying the Knicks, if the team went up for sale.

"I heard that Jeff Bezos wants to buy the Knicks," Oakley said. "He was gonna try to do Amazon in Long Island City, and he went to Virginia. So he still wanted to do some real estate in New York. So why not buy the Garden?"

Heaven help Bezos if this comes true and he tries to rename the Garden to the Amazon Center or something, but that's a bridge that's best crossed if we ever get to it.

This is a pivotal offseason for the Knicks in more ways than one, however. While ownership has floundered, the team has been starved for talent. The Knicks have two max openings after trading Kristaps Porzingis, and is looking at a big free agent class. While Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are the cream of the crop, Oakley thinks two other free agents will come to New York.

"I don't think [Irving and Durant]... Right now it's too (many) problems with management, with the fans, just too much going on with the team and tanking," Oakley said. "If anybody I think they're gonna end up getting Kemba (Walker) and (Jimmy) Butler before KD and Kyrie."

That would ultimately be a blow for Knicks fans who have longed for Irving and Durant, but at least Walker has proven he can play at Madison Square Garden. If he gets one other player to help him out, he just might become unstoppable.