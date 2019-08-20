Charlotte Hornets going retro with '90s purple throwbacks for 2019-20 season

It's been a big day for uniform news in North Carolina. Not only did the Carolina Hurricanes unveil a new road uniform on Tuesday morning, but the Charlotte Hornets announced that they'll be bringing back their classic purple jerseys as well.

The Hornets revealed the purple throwback will return under the Classic designation for this upcoming season, meaning they'll wear the retro look for select games in the 2019-20 seaon. The jersey, which features alternating white, blue and teal pinstripes, was in the team's rotation for two seasons from 1994 to 1996.

The team made the announcement via a pretty neat video on Twitter.

The purple classic uniform is BACK! 👀🐝 pic.twitter.com/fvibFw0Be7 — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) August 20, 2019

The return of the purple uniform will likely come as welcome news for most fans, especially given the 1990s nostalgia wave that everyone seems to be riding these days.

The only unfortunate bit of accompanying news comes in the fact that the return of the purple jersey means the end of the white version of this look, which was used as the team's Classic uniform last season. Two years ago, the Hornets brought back the teal version.

Not to look too far ahead, but it'll be interesting to see what the Hornets do after this season now that they've revived the entire 1990s set. Perhaps there could be a permanent revival in the cards down the line.