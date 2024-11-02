3rd Quarter Report

The Celtics are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 92-86, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Celtics keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 5-1 in no time. On the other hand, the Hornets will have to make due with a 2-3 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Boston 4-1, Charlotte 2-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $24.00

What to Know

The Celtics will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to challenge the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

The Celtics fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Pacers on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of Indiana by a score of 135-132. Boston's loss signaled the end of their five-game winning streak dating back to last season.

The Celtics' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jayson Tatum, who posted 37 points in addition to eight rebounds and four steals, and Derrick White, who went 8 for 9 en route to 23 points. The dominant performance also gave White a new career-high in field goal percentage (88.9%).

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask the Hornets). They managed a 138-133 victory over the Raptors on Wednesday. With that win, Charlotte brought their scoring average up to 118.5 points per game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Hornets to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nick Richards, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds. Richards is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down 12 or more in the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of Cody Martin, who went 9 for 11 en route to 25 points.

The Hornets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in five consecutive contests dating back to last season.

Having lost for the first time this season, Boston fell to 4-1. As for Charlotte, the victory got them back to even at 2-2.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's matchup: The Celtics have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 21 threes per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging 17.2. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went the Celtics' way against the Hornets in their previous matchup back in April, as the Celtics made off with a 131-98 win. In that match, the Celtics amassed a halftime lead of 69-43, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Friday.

Odds

Boston is a big 10.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 231.5 points.

Series History

Boston has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.