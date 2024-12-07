3rd Quarter Report

The Cavaliers are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 93-83, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

The Cavaliers entered the game having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Hornets step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Cleveland 20-3, Charlotte 6-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

The Cavaliers have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Charlotte Hornets at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Spectrum Center. The Cavaliers have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Last Thursday, the Cavaliers beat the Nuggets 126-114.

The Cavaliers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Evan Mobley led the charge by almost dropping a double-double on 20 points and nine rebounds. What's more, Mobley also racked up three threes, the most he's had since back in February. Another player making a difference was Caris LeVert, who went 7 for 11 en route to 21 points plus six assists.

The Cavaliers were working as a unit and finished the game with 32 assists. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their assist total in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their seventh straight defeat. They found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 125-101 punch to the gut against the Knicks. Charlotte was up 20-7 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Cleveland's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 20-3. As for Charlotte, their loss dropped their record down to 6-16.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Cavaliers haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 122 points per game (they're ranked first in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've been averaging only 107. The only thing between the Cavaliers and another offensive beatdown is the Hornets. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for the Cavaliers, as the team is favored by a full 13 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

Odds

Cleveland is a big 13-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cavaliers, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.