Charlotte Hornets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers odds: Computer model that's 24-9 makes picks

Hampered by injuries and inconsistent play at the beginning of the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are now 11-7 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference behind the Celtics, Pistons and Raptors. Fortunes might be turning around for Cleveland, which has won six straight and faces the Charlotte Hornets at home Friday night.

The Cavs are 5.5-point home favorites, down half-a-point from the opening line. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is at 220.5, down slightly from the opening of 221.5.

The model has taken into account Cleveland's injury-plagued roster. But the Cavs have been playing extremely well lately, winning their past six games.

LeBron James is averaging 27 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists during the Cavs' six-game win streak, while Kevin Love is averaging 19.8 points and 11.6 rebounds.

The Hornets have also recently been playing well, winning three straight, but will be without guard Nicolas Batum on Friday night.

The Cavs have dominated this series, winning nine of the past 10 meetings against the Hornets.

But just because Cleveland has performed well against Charlotte doesn't mean it covers a 5.5-point spread, especially at home. The Cavs are 0-4-1 against the spread in their past five games at home and are just 7-14-2 against the spread in their last 23 games.

