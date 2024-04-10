3rd Quarter Report

The Mavericks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 97-83.

The Mavericks entered the matchup having won three straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it four, or will the Hornets step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Dallas 48-30, Charlotte 19-59

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Hornets will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Dallas Mavericks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Hornets might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Sunday.

The Hornets suffered their closest defeat since December 11, 2023 on Sunday. They fell just short of the Thunder by a score of 121-118. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss Charlotte has suffered against Oklahoma City since December 26, 2020.

The Hornets' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Tre Mann, who scored 18 points along with six assists and five rebounds, and Grant Williams, who scored 19 points along with five assists and two steals. Mann hasn't dropped below three steals for three straight games.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Mavericks ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They walked away with a 147-136 win over the Rockets. The victory was all the more spectacular given Dallas was down by 22 with 7:59 left in the second quarter.

The Mavericks can attribute much of their success to Kyrie Irving, who scored 48 points along with seven rebounds, and Luka Doncic, who almost dropped a triple-double on 37 points, nine rebounds, and 12 assists. The match was Doncic's eighth in a row with at least 30 points.

Charlotte has been struggling recently as they've lost ten of their last 12 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 19-59 record this season. As for Dallas, their win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 48-30.

While only the Mavericks took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for the Mavericks, as the team is favored by a full 12.5 points. This contest will be Charlotte's eighth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

The Hornets came up short against the Mavericks in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 124-118. Will the Hornets have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Dallas is a big 12.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 222 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Charlotte and Dallas both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.