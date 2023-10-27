Who's Playing

Detroit Pistons @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Detroit 0-1, Charlotte 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets will be playing at home against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. The Pistons took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Hornets, who come in off a win.

The Hornets took care of business in their home opener on Wednesday. They snuck past Atlanta with a 116-110 victory. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as the Hornets did.

Meanwhile, the Pistons had to hit the road for their first game and unfortunately the road hit them back. They were just a bucket shy of victory on Wednesday and fell 103-102 to Miami.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Cade Cunningham, who earned 30 points along with 9 assists. Less helpful for the Pistons was Killian Hayes' abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Charlotte's victory bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Detroit, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1.

Looking ahead, the Hornets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. They finished last season with a 37-43-2 record against the spread.

The Hornets were able to grind out a solid win over the Pistons in their previous meeting back in March, winning 113-103. Do the Hornets have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Pistons turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Charlotte is a 4-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NBA odds.



The over/under is set at 226 points.

Series History

Charlotte has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.