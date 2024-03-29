Who's Playing

Golden State Warriors @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Golden State 38-34, Charlotte 18-54

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, March 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $116.00

What to Know

The Warriors will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

The Magic typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Warriors proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 101-93 victory over the Magic.

Meanwhile, the Hornets finally caught a break after five consecutive losses. They came out on top against the Cavaliers by a score of 118-111 on Wednesday. The win was just what Charlotte needed coming off of a 115-92 loss in their prior match.

The Hornets' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Brandon Miller led the charge by going 7 for 13 from beyond the arc en route to 31 points and 1 assist.

Golden State's victory bumped their record up to 38-34. As for Charlotte, their win bumped their record up to 18-54.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Warriors have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.8 rebounds per game (they're ranked first in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've been averaging only 40.7. Given the Warriors' sizable advantage in that area, the Hornets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Warriors beat the Hornets 97-84 in their previous matchup back in February. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Warriors since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Golden State is a big 12-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warriors as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

Series History

Charlotte and Golden State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.