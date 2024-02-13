1st Quarter Report

The Hornets are giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have jumped out to a quick 25-24 lead against the Pacers.

The Hornets came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Indiana 30-24, Charlotte 11-41

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, February 12, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $4.44

What to Know

The Hornets will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

The Hornets came into Saturday's matchup having lost ten straight, but that streak is now in the rearview. They walked away with a 115-106 victory over Memphis on Saturday. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win the Hornets have managed all season.

Miles Bridges was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 25 points along with six rebounds and five assists. He didn't help the Hornets' cause all that much against the Bucks on Friday but the same can't be said for this match.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Pacers proved on Saturday. They enjoyed a cozy 125-111 victory over New York. The win was just what the Pacers needed coming off of a 131-109 defeat in their prior game.

The match pitted two of the league's most dominant guards against one another in Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson. Haliburton had a solid game and dropped a double-double on 22 points and 12 assists. Meanwhile, Brunson did his best for the losing side, scoring 39 points.

Charlotte's win ended a eight-game drought at home and bumped them up to 11-41. As for Indiana, they have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four matches, which provided a nice bump to their 30-24 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Hornets haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Pacers struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.1 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Pacers and the Hornets pleased both fans and bettors in their last matches by winning and covering the spread. Going forward, the game looks promising for the Pacers, as the team is favored by a full 11 points. This contest will be Charlotte's 14th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-8 against the spread).

Odds

Indiana is a big 11-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 239.5 points.

Series History

Charlotte has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.