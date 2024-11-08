Who's Playing

Indiana Pacers @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Indiana 4-4, Charlotte 3-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $10.00

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers are taking a road trip to face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Spectrum Center. The Hornets have the home-court advantage, but the Pacers are expected to win by 6.5 points.

Last Wednesday, the Pacers were able to grind out a solid win over the Magic, taking the game 118-111. That's two games straight that Indiana has won by exactly seven points.

Even though they won, the Pacers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in April.

Meanwhile, the Hornets can finally bid farewell to their three-game losing streak thanks to their game on Wednesday. They skirted by the Pistons 108-107 on a last-minute layup from Brandon Miller with less than a second left in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets relied on the efforts of Miles Bridges, who went 8 for 14 en route to 27 points plus seven rebounds, and LaMelo Ball, who earned 25 points in addition to eight assists and six rebounds. What's more, Bridges also posted a 57.1% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March.

The victory got Indiana back to even at 4-4. As for Charlotte, their win bumped their record up to 3-5.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Pacers just can't miss this season, having drained 50.4% of their field goals per game (they're ranked second in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've only made 44.1% of theirs this season. Given the Pacers' sizable advantage in that area, the Hornets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Pacers came up short against the Hornets in their previous meeting back in February, falling 111-102. Can the Pacers avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Indiana is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pacers as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 235.5 points.

Series History

Charlotte has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.