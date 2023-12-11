Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Miami 12-10, Charlotte 7-13

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte

What to Know

The Heat are 8-2 against the Hornets since May of 2021, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Monday. The Miami Heat will head out on the road to face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. The Hornets do have the home-court advantage, but the Heat are expected to win by four points.

Last Friday, Miami came up short against Cleveland and fell 111-99. The loss hurts even more since the Heat were up 39-23 with 8:58 left in the second.

Even though the Hornets have not done well against the Raptors recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Friday. Charlotte had just enough and edged Toronto out 119-116. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 33.2% better than the opposition, as the Hornets' was.

The Hornets got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Miles Bridges out in front who scored 22 points along with 8 rebounds.



This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.2 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

The Heat didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Hornets in their previous matchup back in November, but they still walked away with a 111-105 victory. Will the Heat repeat their success, or do the Hornets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a 4-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 222 points.

Series History

Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.