Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Miami 7-8, Charlotte 6-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $7.00

What to Know

The Heat have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They just played yesterday, but they'll still head out to face the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Spectrum Center. Things are looking good forBDOCBSGame who are projected to snag an easy win in their upcoming matchup.

The Heat are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 222.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell just short of the Bucks by a score of 106-103 on Tuesday. The close game was extra heartbreaking for Miami, who almost overcame a 22 point deficit.

Jimmy Butler put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 23 points in addition to five assists.

Meanwhile, the Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother so far this season. They took a 95-84 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Magic on Monday. The contest marked Charlotte's lowest-scoring match so far this season.

LaMelo Ball put forth a good effort for the losing side as he almost dropped a double-double on 44 points and nine rebounds. His evening made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 30 points.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Hornets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 14 assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

Miami now has a losing record at 7-8. As for Charlotte, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 6-11.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (they're ranked third in turnovers per game overall). It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've been averaging 15.5. Given the Heat's sizable advantage in that area, the Hornets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Heat beat the Hornets 114-106 in their previous matchup back in October. Do the Heat have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Hornets turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a 3.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Heat, as the game opened with the Heat as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Miami has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.