Who's Playing

Milwaukee Bucks @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Milwaukee 7-4, Charlotte 3-7

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $37.00

What to Know

The Hornets will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday. The Hornets might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 18 turnovers on Tuesday.

The Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 111-105 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami. The Hornets have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

PJ Washington put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 1 assists.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you drain 11 more threes than your opponent, a fact the Bucks proved on Wednesday. They took down Toronto 128-112. The Bucks pushed the score to 100-79 by the end of the third, a deficit the Raptors cut but never quite recovered from.

The Bucks' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Malik Beasley, who went 8 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 0 assists, and Damian Lillard, who dropped a double-double on 37 points and 13 assists. Lillard continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Charlotte has traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-7 record this season. As for Milwaukee, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 7-4.

While only the Bucks took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, the Bucks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-9 against the spread).

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: The Hornets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for the Bucks , though, as they've been averaging only 41 per game. Given the Hornets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Bucks will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Milwaukee is a solid 7-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bucks as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 238.5 points.

Series History

Charlotte and Milwaukee both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.