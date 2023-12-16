Halftime Report

The Pelicans are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 50-39.

If the Pelicans keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-11 in no time. On the other hand, the Hornets will have to make due with a 7-16 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New Orleans Pelicans @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: New Orleans 14-11, Charlotte 7-15

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $13.00

What to Know

The Pelicans will be playing the full four quarters on Friday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. The Hornets took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Pelicans, who come in off a win.

The Pelicans scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Wednesday. They blew past Washington 142-122. The win came about thanks to a strong surge starting at the 7:01 mark of the first quarter, when the Pelicans were facing a 21-6 deficit.

Trey Murphy III and Brandon Ingram were among the main playmakers for the Pelicans as the former went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 4 assists and the latter scored 40 points. Those 40 points set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, the Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 115-104 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami on Wednesday. The Hornets have struggled against the Heat recently, as their game on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite the loss, the Hornets got a solid performance out of Terry Rozier, who scored 28 points along with seven assists and four steals.

The Hornets struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as the Heat pulled down 17 offensive rebounds.

New Orleans has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-11 record this season. As for Charlotte, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-15 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Pelicans haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Everything went the Pelicans' way against the Hornets in their previous meeting back in March as the Pelicans made off with a 115-96 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Pelicans since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

New Orleans is a big 9.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pelicans as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 233.5 points.

Series History

New Orleans has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.

Mar 23, 2023 - New Orleans 115 vs. Charlotte 96

Oct 21, 2022 - New Orleans 124 vs. Charlotte 112

Mar 21, 2022 - Charlotte 106 vs. New Orleans 103

Mar 11, 2022 - Charlotte 142 vs. New Orleans 120

May 09, 2021 - New Orleans 112 vs. Charlotte 110

Jan 08, 2021 - Charlotte 118 vs. New Orleans 110

Nov 09, 2019 - New Orleans 115 vs. Charlotte 110

Apr 03, 2019 - Charlotte 115 vs. New Orleans 109

Dec 02, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Charlotte 109

Mar 13, 2018 - New Orleans 119 vs. Charlotte 115

Injury Report for the Hornets

Cody Martin: out (Knee)

Frank Ntilikina: out (Lower Leg)

PJ Washington: out (Shoulder)

LaMelo Ball: out (Ankle)

Mark Williams: out (Back)

Injury Report for the Pelicans