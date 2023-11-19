3rd Quarter Report

The Knicks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 89-80, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more quarter to play.

If the Knicks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-5 in no time. On the other hand, the Hornets will have to make due with a 3-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: New York 7-5, Charlotte 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

The New York Knicks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Spectrum Center. The Hornets took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Knicks, who come in off a win.

On Friday, New York made easy work of Washington and carried off a 120-99 victory.

Among those leading the charge was Jalen Brunson, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 7 assists. Immanuel Quickley was another key contributor, scoring 27 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hornets managed to keep up with the Bucks until halftime on Friday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Charlotte found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 130-99 punch to the gut against Milwaukee. The Hornets' loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

Despite their loss, the Hornets saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. LaMelo Ball, who scored 37 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Speaking of assists, the Hornets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Bucks posted 32.

New York is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 7-5 record this season. As for Charlotte, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 3-8 record this season.

As for their game on Saturday, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: The Knicks have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 13.8 threes per game. It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've been averaging only 9.1 per game. Given the Knicks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Hornets will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

New York is a solid 6-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.

Nov 12, 2023 - New York 129 vs. Charlotte 107

Mar 07, 2023 - Charlotte 112 vs. New York 105

Dec 09, 2022 - New York 121 vs. Charlotte 102

Oct 26, 2022 - New York 134 vs. Charlotte 131

Mar 30, 2022 - Charlotte 125 vs. New York 114

Mar 23, 2022 - New York 121 vs. Charlotte 106

Jan 17, 2022 - Charlotte 97 vs. New York 87

Nov 12, 2021 - Charlotte 104 vs. New York 96

May 15, 2021 - New York 118 vs. Charlotte 109

Apr 20, 2021 - New York 109 vs. Charlotte 97

Injury Report for the Hornets

Terry Rozier: Out (Groin)

Frank Ntilikina: Out (Lower Leg)

Nick Richards: Out (Concussion)

James Bouknight: Out (Knee)

Cody Martin: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for the Knicks