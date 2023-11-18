Who's Playing

New York Knicks @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: New York 7-5, Charlotte 3-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

The New York Knicks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 p.m. ET on November 18th at Spectrum Center. The Hornets took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on the Knicks, who come in off a win.

On Friday, New York made easy work of Washington and carried off a 120-99 victory.

Among those leading the charge was Jalen Brunson, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 32 points and 7 assists. Immanuel Quickley was another key contributor, scoring 27 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Hornets managed to keep up with the Bucks until halftime on Friday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Charlotte found themselves the reluctant recipients of a 130-99 punch to the gut against Milwaukee. The Hornets' loss continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

Despite their loss, the Hornets saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. LaMelo Ball, who scored 37 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Speaking of assists, the Hornets struggled to work together and finished the game with only 18 assists. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as the Bucks posted 32.

New York is on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 7-5 record this season. As for Charlotte, they continue to see their hopes of redeeming themselves for a poor last season fade as the team sits at a 3-8 record this season.

As for their game on Saturday, the Knicks are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a four game streak of covering the spread when expected to win.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: The Knicks have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 13.8 threes per game. It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've been averaging only 9.1 per game. Given the Knicks' sizeable advantage in that area, the Hornets will need to find a way to close that gap. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

New York is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 225 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.