What to Know

The Thunder and the Hornets are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2018, but not for long. The Oklahoma City Thunder's road trip will continue as they head out to face the Charlotte Hornets at 6:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Spectrum Center. The Thunder are strutting in with some offensive muscle, as they've averaged 119.8 points per game this season.

Last Friday, the Thunder ended up a good deal behind the Pacers and lost 126-112. Oklahoma City has struggled against Indiana recently, as their matchup on Friday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, the Hornets had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 124-115 win over the Magic on Friday. Charlotte's victory was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 12.5 points disadvantage in the spread.

Brandon Miller was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 32 points along with six rebounds.

Oklahoma City's loss dropped their record down to 52-25. As for Charlotte, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 19-58.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Thunder haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 119.8 points per game (they're ranked fourth in scoring overall). It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've been averaging only 106.3. The only thing between the Thunder and another offensive beatdown is the Hornets. Will they be able to keep them contained?

The Thunder took their victory against the Hornets in their previous matchup back in February by a conclusive 126-106. In that game, the Thunder amassed a halftime lead of 73-42, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Sunday.

Oklahoma City is a big 9-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Thunder as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 218.5 points.

Series History

Charlotte and Oklahoma City both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.