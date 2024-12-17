3rd Quarter Report

The 76ers and the Hornets have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. The 76ers have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 95-79.

If the 76ers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-16 in no time. On the other hand, the Hornets will have to make due with a 7-19 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Philadelphia 76ers @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Philadelphia 7-16, Charlotte 7-18

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.99

What to Know

The Hornets will be in front of their home fans on Monday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Philadelphia 76ers will compete for holiday cheer at 7:00 p.m. ET at Spectrum Center. Given that the two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Hornets are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 232.5, but even that wound up being too high. They received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 109-95 to the Bulls. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Charlotte in their matchups with Chicago: they've now lost seven in a row.

Even though they lost, the Hornets smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds (they're ranked second in offensive rebounds per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 14 consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the 76ers last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 121-107 bruising from the Pacers. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 227.5 point over/under.

Charlotte's defeat dropped their record down to 7-18. As for Philadelphia, their loss dropped their record down to 7-16.

Keep an eye on the arc in Monday's match: The Hornets have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 15.4 threes per game. It's a different story for the 76ers, though, as they've been averaging only 11.5. Given the Hornets' sizable advantage in that area, the 76ers will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Hornets came up short against the 76ers in their previous matchup two weeks ago, falling 110-104. Can the Hornets avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Philadelphia is a 3.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the 76ers, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 215.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.