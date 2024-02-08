1st Quarter Report

Fortunes may be turning around for the Hornets after losing eight in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 36-27 lead against the Raptors.

The Hornets came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Toronto 17-33, Charlotte 10-39

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.00

What to Know

The Toronto Raptors and the Charlotte Hornets will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 7th at Spectrum Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for the Raptors and eight for the Hornets.

The oddsmakers predicted a rough game for the Raptors and boy were they right. They were dealt a punishing 138-100 defeat at the hands of New Orleans on Monday. The Raptors were down 105-71 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.

Meanwhile, the Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 124-118 hit to the loss column at the hands of Los Angeles. The Hornets have struggled against the Lakers recently, as their contest on Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The Hornets' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Miles Bridges, who scored 41 points, and Brandon Miller who scored 33 points along with four steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Bridges has scored all season.

The Hornets struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are 1-6 when they can't control their own glass like that.

Toronto has traveled a rocky road recently having lost eight of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-33 record this season. As for Charlotte, their loss was their seventh straight at home, which dropped their record down to 10-39.

Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Raptors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 12.9 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, the Raptors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their sixth straight on the road (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

Toronto is a solid 7-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 6.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 225.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Toronto has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.