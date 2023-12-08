Who's Playing

Toronto Raptors @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Toronto 9-12, Charlotte 6-13

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $8.49

What to Know

The Raptors have enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Charlotte Hornets will meet up at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 8th at Spectrum Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The point spread may have favored the Raptors last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They fell 112-103 to Miami.

The Raptors' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Pascal Siakam, who scored 30 points along with 6 assists, and OG Anunoby who scored 23 points along with 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

Meanwhile, the Hornets traveled a rocky road last season, and unfortunately for them the road hasn't gotten any smoother. They took a 111-100 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chicago on Wednesday. The Hornets have struggled against the Bulls recently, as their contest on Wednesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, the Hornets saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Gordon Hayward, who scored 27 points along with 3 steals, was perhaps the best of all.

Toronto's defeat dropped their record down to 9-12, while Miami's bumped their own down to the opposite: 12-9.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. Looking forward to Friday, the Raptors are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played Charlotte.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Raptors haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.6 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 13.7 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NBA content.

Odds

Toronto is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Raptors, as the game opened with the Raptors as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 223.5 points.

Series History

Toronto has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.