Who's Playing

Utah Jazz @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Utah 23-23, Charlotte 10-33

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

The Jazz will be playing the full four quarters on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Spectrum Center. The Jazz will be strutting in after a win while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a defeat.

We saw a pretty high 247-over/under line set for the Jazz's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They strolled past Washington with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 123-108. The win was just what the Jazz needed coming off of a 153-124 defeat in their prior matchup.

The Jazz's success was spearheaded by the efforts of John Collins, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 16 rebounds, and Lauri Markkanen, who scored 29 points along with seven rebounds and five assists. Those 16 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, the Hornets managed to keep up with the Rockets until halftime on Friday, but things quickly went downhill from there. Things couldn't have gone much worse for Charlotte as they lost 138-104 to Houston. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Hornets in their matchups with the Rockets: they've now lost three in a row.

The Hornets struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They are 1-5 when they can't control their own glass like that.

The win got Utah back to even at 23-23. As for Charlotte, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost 20 of their last 23 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-33 record this season.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: The Jazz have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.7 rebounds per game (they're ranked second in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for the Hornets, though, as they've been averaging only 41.2 rebounds per game. Given the Jazz's sizeable advantage in that area, the Hornets will need to find a way to close that gap.

The Jazz were able to grind out a solid win over the Hornets in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 119-111. Will the Jazz repeat their success, or do the Hornets have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Utah is a big 10-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Jazz, as the game opened with the Jazz as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 234.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.