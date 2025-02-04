3rd Quarter Report

The Wizards already have more points against the Hornets than they managed in total against the Timberwolves last Saturday. The Wizards have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 110-96.

If the Wizards keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-41 in no time. On the other hand, the Hornets will have to make due with a 12-35 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Washington 7-41, Charlotte 12-34

How To Watch

When: Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, February 3, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FanDuel SN - Charlotte

FanDuel SN - Charlotte Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The Washington Wizards are taking a road trip to face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Spectrum Center. The Hornets are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Wizards in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Having struggled with 16 losses in a row, the Wizards finally turned things around against the Timberwolves on Saturday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against Minnesota , sneaking past 105-103. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Washington has posted since October 28, 2024.

The Wizards can attribute much of their success to Kyle Kuzma, who posted 31 points along with eight rebounds. Kuzma had some trouble finding his footing against the Lakers on Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround.

Meanwhile, the Hornets' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell just short of the Nuggets by a score of 107-104. The close match was extra heartbreaking for Charlotte, who almost overcame a 17 point deficit.

Despite their loss, the Hornets saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Mark Williams, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 15 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Williams' performance made up for a slower contest against the Lakers on Monday.

Even though they lost, the Hornets were working as a unit and finished the game with 31 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2024.

Washington's win ended a 21-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-41. As for Charlotte, their defeat dropped their record down to 12-34.

While only the Wizards took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking forward, the Hornets are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by four points. This contest will be Washington's 48th straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 19-28 against the spread).

The Wizards skirted past the Hornets 113-110 when the teams last played back in December of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Wizards since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Charlotte is a 4-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 217.5 points.

Series History

Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.