Fortunes may be turning around for the Wizards after losing six in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 91-78.

The Wizards came into the match with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Washington Wizards @ Charlotte Hornets

Current Records: Washington 2-11, Charlotte 4-9

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

What to Know

The Hornets and the Wizards are an even 5-5 against one another since November of 2021, but not for long. The Charlotte Hornets' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 22nd at Spectrum Center. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, the Hornets will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Even though the Hornets have not done well against the Celtics recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Monday. Charlotte sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 121-118 win over Boston. The victory was all the more spectacular given the Hornets were down 18 points with 6:18 left in the second quarter.

The Hornets got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was LaMelo Ball out in front who scored 36 points along with 9 rebounds and 8 assists. The game was Ball's third in a row with at least 30 points. Mark Williams was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Wizards' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 142-129 hit to the loss column at the hands of Milwaukee. The Wizards have not had much luck with the Bucks recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Despite the loss, the Wizards got a solid performance out of Kyle Kuzma, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 assists.

The Wizards struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. The Wizards are winless (0-3) when they can't control their own glass like that.

The Hornets' victory bumped their season record while the Wizards' defeat dropped theirs.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: The Hornets have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 45.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for the Wizards , though, as they've been averaging only 37.9 per game. Given the Hornets' sizeable advantage in that area, the Wizards will need to find a way to close that gap. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

The Hornets were able to grind out a solid victory over the Wizards when the teams last played two weeks ago, winning 124-117. Do the Hornets have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Wizards turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Charlotte is a 4-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 241.5 points.

Series History

Charlotte and Washington both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

Nov 10, 2023 - Charlotte 124 vs. Washington 117

Nov 08, 2023 - Washington 132 vs. Charlotte 116

Feb 08, 2023 - Washington 118 vs. Charlotte 104

Dec 02, 2022 - Charlotte 117 vs. Washington 116

Nov 20, 2022 - Washington 106 vs. Charlotte 102

Nov 07, 2022 - Washington 108 vs. Charlotte 100

Apr 10, 2022 - Charlotte 124 vs. Washington 108

Jan 03, 2022 - Washington 124 vs. Charlotte 121

Nov 22, 2021 - Charlotte 109 vs. Washington 103

Nov 17, 2021 - Charlotte 97 vs. Washington 87

Injury Report for the Hornets

Terry Rozier: Out (Groin)

Cody Martin: Out (Knee)

Frank Ntilikina: Out (Lower Leg)

Nick Richards: Out (Concussion)

PJ Washington: Out (Foot)

James Bouknight: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for the Wizards