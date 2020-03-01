Chasson Randle to leave Chinese basketball league amid coronavirus shutdown, sign with Warriors, per report

Chasson Randle is headed back to the NBA. Randle has reached a settlement with the Tianjin Golden Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association and will be granted a FIBA letter of clearance at which point he will sign with the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. Randle's two previous attempts to sign a 10-day contract with an NBA team were blocked by Tianjin, which cited FIBA letter-of-clearance rules preventing players from being under contract with multiple teams simultaneously.

The Chinese Basketball Association suspended play on Feb. 1 in response to the coronavirus outbreak and the league has yet to announce a return date. It's been a month since games were played, and the league's players haven't been paid in the process, and they don't know when the play -- or pay -- will resume. Per Givony, a return to action could come as soon as April, but it's also possible that the league is indefinitely disbanded because of the outbreak.

The State Department issued a travel advisory in early February that advised U.S. citizens not to travel to China after the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency. As a result, many airlines have suspended service to mainland China. The virus has already infected nearly 87,000 people globally, and caused nearly 3,000 deaths worldwide.

Randle is one of close to 40 American players -- a list that also includes former NBA players like Jeremy Lin, Lance Stephenson, Tyler Hansbrough, and Ty Lawson -- that were suiting up in the CBA, but now face uncertain basketball futures. Randle went undrafted in 2015 despite producing a solid four-year career at Stanford. The 6-foot-2 guard saw his first NBA action in 2016-17, splitting time with the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks. In 2018-19, Randle signed with the Washington Wizards and averaged career highs in minutes (15.2), points (5.5) and assists (2.0). He then signed with Tianjin last August.