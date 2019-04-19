Chauncey Billups among candidates for President of Basketball Operations role with Timberwolves, per report

The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking for a new face in their front office.

According to Shams Charania of Stadium, the Timberwolves will meet with former NBA champion point guard and current ESPN NBA analyst Chauncey Billups for their vacant President of Basketball Operations role.

In addition, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting that the Timberwolves will also interview current Brooklyn Nets assistant GM Trajan Langdon.

The Wolves have also been linked to Houston Rockets vice president Gersson Rosas, Los Angeles Clippers assistant general manager Michael Winger and Denver Nuggets assistant GM Calvin Booth for the role. Per Charania, Minnesota is arranging dates to meet with those candidates in the near future.

Billups, 42, played in the NBA from 1997-2014 with seven franchises: the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors, Denver Nuggets, Timberwolves, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, and Los Angeles Clippers. He as a five-time All-Star, and was named the MVP of the 2004 Finals. He averaged 15.2 points, 5.4 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steal per game over the course of his career.

The Cleveland Cavaliers offered Billups their top basketball executive position in the summer of 2017, but he turned it down to remain in his role with ESPN. Perhaps this time around he will be open to the opportunity in Minnesota.

The Timberwolves, who finished the 2018-19 campaign with a 36-46 record and missed the postseason, are looking to replace former president (and head coach) Tom Thibodeau, who was relieved of his duties during the regular season.