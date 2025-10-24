Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups was arrested on Thursday morning, as a federal grand jury indicted him in connection to his alleged participation in an illegal gambling scheme. This was the result of a wide-ranging gambling investigation that included two separate cases of illegal sports betting and gambling. Billups was one of three prominent NBA figures, along with Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former NBA player Damon Jones, to be arrested. More than 30 defendants in all have been charged.

Billups is accused of taking part in illegal high-stakes poker games tied to La Cosa Nostra, an organized crime family in New York. According to U.S. attorney Joseph Nocella, these poker games targeted high-net worth individuals, which were lured by Billups and Jones. Rigged shuffle machines, X-ray tables that could read cards face down along with special contact lenses and eyeglasses that could read premarked cards were allegedly used to fix these card games.

On Thursday night, Billups' attorney, Chris Heywood, released a statement on behalf of his client, saying that the former point guard will fight these charges with tenacity.

"Anyone who knows Chauncey Billups knows he is a man of integrity; men of integrity do not cheat and defraud others. To believe that Chauncey Billups did what the federal government is accusing him of is to believe that he would risk his hall-of-fame legacy, his reputation, and his freedom. He would not jeopardize those things for anything, let alone a card game. Furthermore, Chauncey Billups has never and would never gamble on basketball games, provide insider information, or sacrifice the trust of his team and the League, as it would tarnish the game he has devoted his entire life to. Chauncey Billups has never backed down. He does not plan to do so now. He will fight these allegations with the same tenacity that marked his 28-year career. We look forward to our day in court."

As alluded to in the statement, Billups may also be tied to sharing inside information with bettors as a coach. He was not named in the Rozier indictment, but a person referred to as "Co-Conspirator 8" matches his description.

The NBA announced Thursday afternoon that both Billups and Rozier were being placed on "immediate leave" from their respective teams.

"We are in the process of reviewing the federal indictments announced today," the league said in a statement. "Terry Rozier and Chauncey Billups are being placed on immediate leave from their teams, and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities. We take these allegations with the utmost seriousness, and the integrity of our game remains our top priority."

Billups has served as the coach of the Trail Blazers since 2021. During his playing days, Billups was a five-time All-Star, and won an NBA championship with the Detroit Pistons in 2004. He had his No. 1 retired by the franchise, and was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2024.