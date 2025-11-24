Suspended Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups appeared at a federal courthouse in New York on Monday for his arraignment in the criminal case that accuses him of illegal gambling. The Hall of Famer pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy that stem from his alleged involvement in rigged poker games tied to the mafia. The charges carry maximum punishments of 20 years in prison if convicted.

The judge at the Brooklyn courthouse set Billups' bail at $5 million. He used his Colorado house as collateral, and his wife and daughter co-signed the bond.

Billups is one of 31 defendants in the case and among the multiple NBA figures arrested as a result of the FBI's investigation into illegal gambling. Authorities also took Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former NBA player Damon Jones into custody last month for their alleged crimes. Other defendants were expected to appear in court on Monday as the court discusses next steps in the case.

The accusations against Billups state that the Trail Blazers coach lured high-net worth individuals into rigged poker games. The games included rigged shuffle machines, X-ray tables that could read face-down cards and contact lenses and eyeglasses used to read premarked cards.

In a separate case, Billups may also be tied to sharing inside information with bettors as a coach. While he was not named in the indictment for illegal sports betting, a person referred to as "Co-Conspirator 8" matches his description.

Billups' attorney previously described the former NBA star as a "man of integrity" and denied the charges.

"To believe that Chauncey Billups did what the federal government is accusing him of is to believe that he would risk his hall-of-fame legacy, his reputation, and his freedom," attorney Chris Heywood said. "He would not jeopardize those things for anything, let alone a card game.

"Furthermore, Chauncey Billups has never and would never gamble on basketball games, provide insider information, or sacrifice the trust of his team and the League, as it would tarnish the game he has devoted his entire life to."

The NBA suspended Billups, and Tiago Splitter continues to serve as interim coach in his absence.

Damon Jones pleads not guilty

Jones pleaded not guilty on Nov. 6 to two charges stemming from his involvement in the gambling scandal. The former player was released on $200,000 and prohibited from gambling or making contact with organized crime.

Jones faces charges in both cases. He is alleged to have provided insider information to a co-conspirator, who then placed wagers on NBA games, and is also accused of luring other athletes into the mafia's rigged poker games. Jones allegedly took a cut of the money from those poker games as compensation for his role.

In the sports betting case, Jones allegedly sent a text to a co-conspirator on Feb. 9, 2023, in which he says, "Get a big bet on Milwaukee before the information is out! [Player 3] is out tonight." Notably, LeBron James missed the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Bucks that night.

Terry Rozier awaits arraignment

Rozier is due in court on Dec. 8 for his arraignment. The Heat guard was arrested in connection with the sports betting case -- specifically for his involvement in the March 23, 2023 game between the Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans.

The former Hornets guard allegedly pulled himself from the game as part of a preplanned move with the gambling ring. He played just 10 minutes before leaving the game with a foot injury. Sportsbooks received $200,000 in wagers on prop bets for Rozier's points, rebounds and assists. He was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Rozier met with the FBI and NBA on multiple occasions in 2023 when the investigation began. He maintained his innocence throughout the probe, and the league conducted its own investigation in January 2025 but did not find sufficient evidence to fire or suspend him.