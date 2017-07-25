Chauncey Billups knew of Kyrie Irving's unhappiness when talking to Cavs

Chauncey Billups said he became aware of Kyrie Irving's unhappiness in Cleveland while interviewing for the president of basketball operations post with the Cavaliers last month.

Owner Dan Gilbert offered Billups the job, but he turned it down amid concerns of Irving's unrest and the amount of assets that might be left should franchise cornerstone LeBron James bolt in free agency in 2018.

"[Irving's trade request] didn't surprise me," Billups said on the Vic Lombardi Show. "I knew as [the Cavs] were doing their due diligence on me, I was doing the same thing on them. I knew so much about the situation that the rest of the world doesn't know. But it's unfortunate, man, because he's a special talent. So much of what he's been able to accomplish on and off the floor has been as the beneficiary of LeBron James. That would be alarming to me if I was a team looking to get him."

Irving's trade request was surprising, given he had helped lead the Cavaliers to three straight NBA Finals appearances. Like many, Billups was surprised to see Irving would prefer to play elsewhere.

"You're getting everything you want," Billups said. "You're getting all the shots you want, you're playing for a great coach, when the game is on the line they're coming to you, you're playing on national TV every week. To me, I don't get it. Everybody has their own desires. Maybe he wants to be Russell Westbrook and go try to win the MVP and get all the shots. That's the only sense I can make of it, and to me that doesn't make sense."

With regard to James' potential free agency next summer, Billups said it played a part In his decision to nix Gilbert's offer -- but it was far from his biggest concern.

"The whole LeBron leaving the next year, to be honest that didn't bother me that much," Billups said. "Here's why: When you have an opportunity to really put something together and put your imprint on it -- rebuilding is a beautiful thing if the [owner] is going to have the patience with you. What bothered me more than if LeBron left or not was I didn't think they had great assets if you have to do a rebuild. It was more that than Bron. Bron and I have always had an amazing relationship."