Good morning and welcome to the weekend, sports fans! It's Austin Nivison greeting you on this beautiful Friday. Slow time for sports news, huh? I kid, I kid. Just a little sarcasm to get your day started. Justin Herbert and the Chargers steamrolled the Vikings, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is still super human, the World Series stars tonight and Chauncey Billups allegedly has some mafia ties.

Did I miss anything? Probably, so let's dive into all of that and more.

💰 Five things to know Friday

⚾ Do not miss this: 2025 World Series preview

Getty Images

After a long week of waiting, the Fall Classic has finally arrived. Tonight, the Blue Jays and Dodgers begin their battle for baseball's ultimate prize, and CBS Sports as you covered from all angles.

Let's start here: Five MLB experts logged their predictions for which team lifts that shiny World Series trophy. Four of them picked the Dodgers to repeat as world champions, but four of them also expect the series to go at least six games.

The lone detractor in the group, Mike Axisa laid out his case for why Toronto will win its first World Series since 1993.

Axisa: "The Dodgers manhandled the Brewers in the NLCS, though I wouldn't say their offense fired on all cylinders that series, and it's hard to expect their pitching to be that good again. Toronto's offense is similar to Milwaukee's, just better, because it has power to go along with all the contact. I think these two teams are fairly evenly matched even though it feels like there's an air of invincibility with the Dodgers right now. I guess I just have an easier time seeing their lineup going cold with runners in scoring position for 7-10 days than I do Toronto's."

The experts also called their shots on the World Series MVP (we'll see whether anybody outshine Shohei Ohtani), and they went out on a limb with a few bold predictions.

While these two squads are about to fight tooth and nail for a championship, what if they were merged to form one super team? That's what our MLB team did with its All-World Series team, and as you might expect, there were some tough calls. Freddie Freeman vs. Vlad Guerrero Jr. at first base was the closest.

Still looking for more? Here you go:

🏀 Unraveling the NBA gambling scandal

Getty Images

Former and current NBA players. Illicit gambling. Illegal poker games. The mafia. The FBI. No, I'm not describing a John Grisham novel. This was a real story that broke in the basketball world yesterday.

Trail Blazers coach and Hall of Fame guard Chauncey Billups, Heat guard Terry Rozier and former assistant coach Damon Jones were all arrested for their alleged involvement in illegal sports gambling and rigged poker games. That's enough to make anyone's head spin, but we put together a breakdown for those looking to catch up.

Billups is accused of partaking in rigged poker games conducted by the mafia to lure in unsuspecting victims and drain their wallets. According to the FBI, the con ranged from rigged shuffling machines to special contacts allowing certain players to see marked cards. There's also some speculation that Billups shared tanking information with bettors.

Rozier allegedly took his inside knowledge of lineup information and passed it along to bettors. If he's found guilty, Rozier could face a lifetime ban from commissioner Adam Silver.

Jones, a former assistant coach with the Cavaliers, had restricted access to the Lakers in 2022-23 when he allegedly texted a co-conspirator about a player (believed to be LeBron James) who would be sitting out that night.

While Billups is dealing with the legal process -- and his attorney has promised a fight -- Tiago Splitter will serve as the Trail Blazers' interim coach.

Friday

⚽ Leeds at West Ham, 3 p.m. on USA Network

🏈 North Texas at Charlotte, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

🏒 Maple Leafs at Sabres, 7 p.m. on Hulu

🏈 California at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Celtics at Knicks, 7:30 p.m. on Prime Video

⚾ World Series, Game 1: Dodgers at Blue Jays, 8 p.m. on Fox

⚽ Game 1: Nashville SC at Inter Miami, 8 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Boise State at Nevada, 10 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 Timberwolves at Lakers, 10 p.m. on Prime Video

Saturday

⚽ Fulham at Newcastle United, 10 a.m. on USA Network

🏈 UCLA at No. 2 Indiana, 12 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Syracuse at No. 7 Georgia Tech, 12 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 No. 8 Ole Miss at No. 13 Oklahoma, 12 p.m. on ABC

🏈 No. 18 USF at Memphis, 12 p.m. on ESPN2

⚽ Brighton at Manchester United, 12:30 p.m. on NBC

🏒 Avalanche at Bruins, 3 p.m. on NHL Network

⚽ Liverpool at Brentford, 3 p.m. on USA Network

🏈 No. 4 Alabama at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 No. 15 Missouri at No. 10 Vanderbilt, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 No. 11 BYU at Iowa State, 3:30 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Baylor at No. 21 Cincinnati, 4 p.m. on ESPN2

🏈 No. 22 Texas at Mississippi State, 4:15 p.m. on SEC Network

🏈 Wisconsin at No. 6 Oregon, 7 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Stanford at No. 9 Miami, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Canadiens at Canucks, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏈 No. 3 Texas A&M at No. 20 LSU, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 No. 25 Michigan at Michigan State, 7:30 p.m. on NBC

🏀 Thunder at Hawks, 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV

🏈 Houston at No. 24 Arizona State, 8 p.m. on ESPN2

⚾ World Series, Game 2: Dodgers at Blue Jays, 8 p.m. on Fox

Sunday

⚽ Manchester City at Aston Villa, 10 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Tottenham at Everton, 12:30 p.m. on USA Network

🏈 Giants at Eagles, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Dolphins at Falcons, 1 p.m. on CBS

🏈 Jets at Bengals, 1 p.m. on CBS

🏈 Browns at Patriots, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Bills at Panthers, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Bears at Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS

🏈 49ers at Texans, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏒 Avalanche at Devils, 1 p.m. on NHL Network

🏈 Buccaneers at Saints, 4:05 p.m. on Fox

🏈 Cowboys at Broncos, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

🏈 Titans at Colts, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

⚽ Game 1: Fire at Union, 5:30 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Packers at Steelers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC