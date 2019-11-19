Check made out to and signed by Michael Jordan from 1984 billiards bet at UNC goes up for auction
If the price is right a check personalized to MJ could be yours
Over three decades ago, 35 years to be exact, a young Michael Jordan was a junior at the University of North Carolina and won $5 off a fellow student after hustling him. The check, which was made out to one "Mike Jordan," is endorsed by the NBA great and is now being put up for auction at Golden Auctions.
The auction site explains the story behind this check that is now worth a lot more than $5. They said on Feb. 27, 1984, Jordan headed down to the Granville Towers basement located on the school's campus. He wanted to play pool and just like in basketball, he dominated.
There was betting involved in the whole thing and a young Jordan was up $25. According to a U.S. inflation calculator that $5 is now valued at $12.38. An MJ signature and piece of memorabilia is worth a lot more.
Someone who was friends with Jordan's opponent entered the scene after believing the future NBA star was hustling his friend. Jordan had lost a few games in a row and that clearly aggravated the man who was used to being the best in his game.
This friend then paid Jordan with a personal check, rather than just handing him a five, and wrote what everyone at UNC called him, "Mike Jordan."
The check was cashed by Jordan, who as a college student likely wanted that $5, at a First Union Bank in Pembroke, North Carolina, and was returned to the cosigner.
The one who originally wrote the check kept it all these years, but is just now deciding to put it up for auction, which will open Nov. 18. According to Goldin, the signature has been authenticated.
Since that day "Mike" has had a lot more checks, equalling a lot more money, made out to him. The six-time NBA champion is now estimated to be worth $1.9 billion.
