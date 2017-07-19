Check out this highlight reel of Manu Ginobili nutmegging fools
Ginobili recently agreed to a deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs for a 16th season
NBA fans, especially Spurs fans, were delighted to hear the news Tuesday that the San Antonio Spurs and Manu Ginobili had reached an agreement for the Argentine to return for a 16th season.
Ginobili looked like his vintage self during the Western Conference finals, as he tried in vain to lead the team -- playing without Kawhi Leonard or Tony Parker -- against the mighty Golden State Warriors. In Game 3, he recorded his first 20-point playoff game since the 2014 Western Conference finals.
With Manu's return in mind, let's take a few minutes to watch this incredible highlight reel of him nutmegging people. It's incredible.
The craziest thing about this montage is that it lasts over five minutes. Sure, there are replays, but the only clips here are of him putting the ball between the legs of defenders, and he's done it so often that there's five minutes worth of footage of it. I'd never even seen a few of those plays until coming across this mix.
Another underrated aspect of this video is how many of these passes went to DeJuan Blair, who if you remember had one of the most impressive stories of perseverance, playing without ACLs after unsuccessful surgeries on both knees in high school.
Anyway, needless to say, Manu is a wizard. Here's to another season of magic from him.
-
Bulls fans take out ad asking for firing
Chicago fans are investing their money in the attempt to get Gar Forman and John Paxson fi...
-
Report: Rondo and Pelicans agree to deal
Rajon Rondo will be re-uniting with DeMarcus Cousins for at least one season
-
Griffin says he plans to be back by camp
It had been reported that his injury and recovery could hold the All-Star out until Decemb...
-
NBA commish: Betting could become legal
Adam Silver has been one of the most progressive commissioners, regardless of sport
-
James Jones joins Suns front office
The 14-year veteran will be the vice president of basketball operations in Phoenix
-
How Melo would fit with the Rockets
If Melo joins Harden and CP3 in Clutch City, can it work with Mike D'Antoni after what happened...
Add a Comment