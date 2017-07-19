Check out this highlight reel of Manu Ginobili nutmegging fools

NBA fans, especially Spurs fans, were delighted to hear the news Tuesday that the San Antonio Spurs and Manu Ginobili had reached an agreement for the Argentine to return for a 16th season.

Ginobili looked like his vintage self during the Western Conference finals, as he tried in vain to lead the team -- playing without Kawhi Leonard or Tony Parker -- against the mighty Golden State Warriors. In Game 3, he recorded his first 20-point playoff game since the 2014 Western Conference finals.

With Manu's return in mind, let's take a few minutes to watch this incredible highlight reel of him nutmegging people. It's incredible.

The craziest thing about this montage is that it lasts over five minutes. Sure, there are replays, but the only clips here are of him putting the ball between the legs of defenders, and he's done it so often that there's five minutes worth of footage of it. I'd never even seen a few of those plays until coming across this mix.

Another underrated aspect of this video is how many of these passes went to DeJuan Blair, who if you remember had one of the most impressive stories of perseverance, playing without ACLs after unsuccessful surgeries on both knees in high school.

Anyway, needless to say, Manu is a wizard. Here's to another season of magic from him.