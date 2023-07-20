Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cade Cunningham of the Detroit Pistons, Jalen Green of the Houston Rockets and Keegan Murray of the Sacramento Kings will train with Team USA this summer as part of the 2023 USA Basketball Select Team, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania and Joe Vardon.

These players, all of whom are 22 and under, will scrimmage against the senior men's national team at training camp in Las Vegas, which begins on Aug. 3. Should any member of Team USA get injured before the 2023 FIBA World Cup, a player from the Select Team could be called up. Two years ago, San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson of the San Antonio Spurs earned a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics this way.

Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, missed the entire 2022-23 season because of a foot injury. Cunningham, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, missed most of the season because of a shin injury.

Cunningham turned down a spot on the World Cup team in order to better prepare for the 2023-24 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Team USA's previously announced 12-man roster: Paolo Banchero, Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Jaren Jackson Jr., Cameron Johnson, Walker Kessler, Bobby Portis and Austin Reaves.