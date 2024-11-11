Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren will miss at least eight to 10 weeks with a hip fracture, the team announced following Sunday's loss against the Golden State Warriors. The injury to upper portion of the right hip called the iliac wing came on a scary fall in the first quarter.

Just over halfway through the frame, Holmgren jumped to contest a layup attempt by Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins. As Wiggins made contact with Holmgren's upper half, his lower half tilted parallel to the floor as he fell to the floor with force. The brunt of the impact appeared to be on Holmgren's right hip and side.

The 7-foot-1 big man gave the thumbs up as he made his way to the locker room at Paycom Center, but did not return to the game.

Holmgren, who finished scoreless with four rebounds in five minutes of action, is off to a fantastic start to his sophomore season. He's increased his numbers across the board, entering Sunday's game with averages of 18 points and nine rebounds. His 2.9 blocks per game were good for second in the NBA.

The timing of Holmgren's injury is less than ideal for the 8-2 Thunder. Prized offseason acquisition Isaiah Hartenstein, who would be the next in line in the middle, is still out after breaking his left hand during a preseason game, while backup center Jaylin Williams will miss at least a couple more weeks with a hamstring injury. Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault will likely have to rely on small-ball lineups for as long as Holmgren is out unless the front office makes a move to tide the roster over until Hartenstein's return. Last season, the Thunder signed Bismack Biyombo for late-season center insurance, but he hardly played. Oklahoma City's playing style relies on having a big man who can space the floor, and given the rarity of such players, the already-small Thunder may elect to ride out Holmgren's injury and make do with what they have.