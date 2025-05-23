Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's teammates were publicly adamant in their support for the Oklahoma City Thunder star to be named the 2025 NBA MVP. That belief was finally validated Thursday night, when Gilgeous-Alexander received the award ahead of Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

To show his appreciation, Gilgeous-Alexander gifted each teammate a basket worth over $10,000, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Chet Holmgren could not help but smile after the Thunder's 118–103 win when asked what it meant to see his teammate finally hoist the MVP trophy.

"Man, it means a lot for my wrist," Holmgren joked, flashing his new Rolex during the postgame press conference.

"Do you have it on right now?" teammate Jalen Williams asked.

"Yeah," Holmgren replied, still admiring the new timepiece on his wrist.

Every Thunder player — including those on two-way contracts — received a lavish gift basket during the team's celebration Wednesday night following Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP announcement. The haul included Rolex watches, iPhones, Beats by Dre headphones and Canada Goose jackets. According to Charania, the jackets were customized with embroidered patches honoring Oklahoma City's 68–14 record, which tied for the sixth-best regular season in NBA history.

Overall team success played a central role in bolstering Gilgeous-Alexander's MVP campaign. As the driving force behind one of the most accomplished regular-season squads in NBA history, he stood out among a crowded field that included fellow finalists Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokić and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Gilgeous-Alexander ultimately separated himself with 71 of 100 first-place votes, comfortably edging Jokić (second) and Antetokounmpo (third) in the final tally.

Gilgeous-Alexander matched his playoff career-high with 38 points in the Thunder's win Thursday night. It is the fifth consecutive 30-point game for the MVP and ninth of this postseason. He tied Kevin Durant for most 30-point games in a single season in franchise history.