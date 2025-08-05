The Chicago Bulls are bringing back a fan favorite jersey for the 2025-26 season. The Bulls announced the return of their black pinstripe uniforms, which serve as their statement edition jerseys for the upcoming season. It's the first time the Bulls have worn the pinstripe jerseys since the 2012-13 season, but they're more recognizable from during the Michael Jordan era.

The Bulls wore the pinstripe jerseys for two seasons during Chicago's dynastic run of the 1990s, using them as their alternative uniforms for the historic 1995-96 season when the Bulls' 72 wins set a record that has since been broken by the Golden State Warriors. They also wore them for the following season, when the Bulls won their second-consecutive title, and the pinstripes became synonymous with the Bulls dominance through the latter half of the decade.

The overall design remains the same, but there are some updates to the classic look. The stars that feature prominently on the Chicago flag appear on the waistband of the shorts, and instead of the red and white piping along the neckline and the arm holes of the jersey that appear on the 90s iteration, it will now be red and black.

The Bulls collaborated with Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman for the release, who said the pinstripe jersey is his favorite one from his playing days in Chicago.

"I used to wear the jersey all the time, only the jersey," Rodman said. "This is more like Chicago. It's more original with the same color scheme. ... These jerseys right here are legendary."

After the Jordan Bulls era, the jersey was brought back for a lone season in 2007-08, and again for the 2012-13 era. And while the Bulls haven't experienced nearly the same level of success as those 90s teams, the pinstripe jersey is still amongst the most worn Bulls jersey you can see inside the United Center on game days and around the city of Chicago.

The new statement edition jersey will release on October 15, and will be worn throughout the season on specific home game nights.