Chicago Bulls hire Doug Collins as senior adviser of basketball operations

Doug Collins is heading back to the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls announced Tuesday that the Illinois native, who was the team's head coach from 1986-1989, will be returning to the franchise to serve as senior adviser of basketball operations. Via NBA.com/Bulls:

The Chicago Bulls announced today that the team has hired Doug Collins as a Senior Advisor of Basketball Operations. In his new role with the club, Collins will report to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations John Paxson. "Doug will be great in this capacity for our organization. The position of 'senior advisor' has proven to work well around the NBA in recent years, and I am confident the same will hold true with the Bulls," said Chicago Bulls Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. "The fact that our relationship goes back more than 30 years certainly helps, but he is especially qualified to assist our leadership in rebuilding the Bulls."

The new job will allow Collins to be closer to his son, Chris, currently the head coach of Northwestern's basketball team. Before taking this job, Collins had been working as an analyst for ESPN.