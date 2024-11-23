3rd Quarter Report

After a tough defeat on the road their last time out, the Bulls look much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hawks 99-84.

If the Bulls keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 7-10 in no time. On the other hand, the Hawks will have to make due with a 7-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Atlanta 7-9, Chicago 6-10

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, November 22, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $46.00

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at United Center. The Hawks are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

The Hawks are headed into the contest having just suffered their biggest loss since November 4th on Wednesday. They suffered a grim 120-97 defeat to the Warriors. Atlanta was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 67-42.

Even though they lost, the Hawks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 21 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, the Bulls ended up a good deal behind the Bucks on Wednesday and lost 122-106.

The Bulls' loss came about despite a quality game from Zach LaVine, who went 9 for 15 en route to 27 points plus six assists and five rebounds. LaVine is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

Atlanta's defeat dropped their record down to 7-9. As for Chicago, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-10 record this season.

The Hawks came up short against the Bulls in their previous matchup two weeks ago, falling 125-113. Can the Hawks avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Atlanta is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bulls as a 1.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 244 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.