Who's Playing

Atlanta Hawks @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Atlanta 20-19, Chicago 18-22

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks and the Chicago Bulls will face off at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at United Center without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The Hawks pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2-point favorite Bulls.

The Hawks took a loss when they played away from home on Thursday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They managed a 122-117 victory over the Suns.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead the Hawks to victory, but perhaps none more so than Trae Young, who had 43 points plus five assists and three steals. Onyeka Okongwu was another key player, dropping a double-double on 22 points and 21 rebounds.

The Hawks smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 20 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Suns only pulled down six.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Bulls on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 119-113 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Pelicans. Chicago has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Despite their loss, the Bulls saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 15 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Vucevic also racked up seven offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in February of 2024.

Atlanta pushed their record up to 20-19 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home. As for Chicago, their defeat dropped their record down to 18-22.

The Hawks beat the Bulls 141-133 in their previous meeting back in December of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Hawks since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Chicago is a slight 2-point favorite against Atlanta, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 2.5-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 244 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Atlanta.