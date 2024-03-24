1st Quarter Report

The Celtics are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 46-42 lead against the Bulls.

The Celtics entered the matchup having won eight straight and they're just three quarters away from another. Will they make it nine, or will the Bulls step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Boston Celtics @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Boston 56-14, Chicago 34-36

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBATV

What to Know

The Bulls will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the Boston Celtics at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Last Thursday, Chicago came up short against the Rockets and fell 127-117.

The losing side was boosted by Ayo Dosunmu, who scored 35 points along with three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, the Celtics had already won seven in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16.7 points), and they went ahead and made it eight on Friday. They put the hurt on Detroit with a sharp 129-102 victory. The Celtics were heavily favored coming into this matchup, and the results showcase why.

The Celtics' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jaylen Brown led the charge by scoring 33 points along with four steals. Another player making a difference was Derrick White, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 assists.

Chicago's defeat dropped their record down to 34-36. As for Boston, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 19 of their last 21 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 56-14 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Bulls haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (they're ranked fourth in turnovers per game overall). However, it's not like the Celtics (currently ranked second in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Bulls lost to the Celtics at home by a decisive 129-112 margin in their previous meeting back in February. Can the Bulls avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Boston is a solid 7-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Celtics as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 222 points.

Series History

Boston has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.