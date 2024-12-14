3rd Quarter Report

Only one more quarter stands between the Bulls and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Hornets 82-67.

If the Bulls keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-15 in no time. On the other hand, the Hornets will have to make due with a 7-18 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Charlotte Hornets @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Charlotte 7-17, Chicago 10-15

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, December 13, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $26.00

What to Know

The Bulls are 8-2 against the Hornets since February of 2022, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. The Chicago Bulls are set to face off against the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 p.m. ET at United Center with a little bit of extra rest. The Bulls are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 119.1 points per game this season.

The Bulls are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 236.5, but even that wound up being too high. They fell 108-100 to the 76ers on Sunday. Chicago has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though they lost, the Bulls were working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists (they're ranked fourth in assists per game overall). That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now racked up at least 25 assists in 19 consecutive matchups.

Meanwhile, the Hornets had to suffer through an eight-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They secured a 113-109 W over the Pacers on Sunday. Charlotte's win was a heroic effort that saw the team overcome a 11.5 point disadvantage in the spread.

Chicago's loss dropped their record down to 10-15. As for Charlotte, their victory ended an eight-game drought on the road and puts them at 7-17.

Keep an eye on the arc in Friday's contest: The Bulls have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 16.7 threes per game. However, it's not like the Hornets struggle in that department as they've been averaging 15.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking forward, the Bulls are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played Charlotte.

Odds

Chicago is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Charlotte, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulls as a 5-point favorite.

The over/under is 231.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Chicago has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charlotte.