Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head on February 14th was close, and so far it looks like that's how the Cavaliers and the Bulls will finish this one. Sitting on a score of 53-52, the Cavaliers have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

If the Cavaliers keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 39-19 in no time. On the other hand, the Bulls will have to make due with a 27-32 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Cleveland 38-19, Chicago 27-31

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Bally Sports - Ohio

Bally Sports - Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $29.00

What to Know

Having just played yesterday, the Cleveland Cavaliers will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on February 28th at United Center. The Bulls do have the home-court advantage, but the Cavaliers are expected to win by five points.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact the Cavaliers proved on Tuesday. Not to be outdone by Dallas, Cleveland got past the Mavericks on a last-second jump shot courtesy of Max Strus with less than a second left in the fourth quarter. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Cavaliers.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Bulls on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 105-95 hit to the loss column at the hands of Detroit. The Bulls were up 42-29 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from DeMar DeRozan, who scored 25 points. Less helpful for the Bulls was Coby White's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Cleveland has been performing well recently as they've won 20 of their last 24 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 38-19 record this season. As for Chicago, their defeat dropped their record down to 27-31.

Wednesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Cavaliers haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked second in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Cavaliers skirted past the Bulls 108-105 when the teams last played two weeks ago. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Cavaliers since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Cleveland is a 5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cavaliers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 216.5 points.

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Cleveland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.