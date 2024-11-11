Who's Playing

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Cleveland 11-0, Chicago 4-6

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Chicago Sport Network

Chicago Sport Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $34.00

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers are taking a road trip to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at United Center. The Cavaliers are currently enjoying a perfect season and no doubt want to keep things rolling.

The Cavaliers are headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 220.5, but even that wound up being too high. They secured a 105-100 W over the Nets on Saturday. Cleveland was down 73-59 with 6:12 left in the third quarter but they still came back for the handy five-point victory.

The Cavaliers can attribute much of their success to Evan Mobley, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 16 rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Mobley a new career-high in field goal percentage (90.9%).

Even though they won, the Cavaliers struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in April.

Meanwhile, the Bulls can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They walked away with a 125-113 win over the Hawks. Chicago was down 44-26 with 9:55 left in the second quarter but they still came back for the handy 12-point victory.

Cleveland pushed their record up to 11-0 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home. As for Chicago, their victory bumped their record up to 4-6.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Cavaliers just can't miss this season, having nailed 52.8% of their field goals per game (they're ranked first in field goal percentage overall). It's a different story for the Bulls, though, as they've only made 45.5% of theirs this season. Given the Cavaliers' sizable advantage in that area, the Bulls will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, the Cavaliers are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a five game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Cleveland is a big 7.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 237 points.

Series History

Cleveland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.