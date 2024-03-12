1st Quarter Report

The Mavericks are on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are fully in control with a 44-16 lead over the Bulls.

If the Mavericks keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 37-28 in no time. On the other hand, the Bulls will have to make due with a 31-34 record unless they turn things around.

Who's Playing

Dallas Mavericks @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Dallas 36-28, Chicago 31-33

How To Watch

When: Monday, March 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, March 11, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $71.00

What to Know

The Dallas Mavericks will head out on the road to take on the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at United Center. Despite being away, the Mavericks are looking at a 4.5-point advantage in the spread.

You can't lose the contest if you win every quarter, and that was precisely the Mavericks' strategy against the Pistons on Saturday. Dallas strolled past the Pistons with points to spare, taking the game 142-124. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Mavericks.

It was another big night for Luka Doncic, who dropped a triple-double on 39 points, ten rebounds, and ten assists. He has been hot recently, having posted 26 or more points the last 14 times he's played.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, the Bulls' good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 112-102 to Los Angeles. The Bulls were up 60-46 in the third but couldn't hold on to the lead.

DeMar DeRozan put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten assists.

Dallas' victory bumped their record up to 36-28. As for Chicago, their loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 31-33.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Mavericks haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 11.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked third in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.6 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Mavericks were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bulls in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, winning 114-105. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Mavericks since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Dallas is a 4.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mavericks as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 233 points.

Series History

Chicago has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Dallas.