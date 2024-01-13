1st Quarter Report
The Warriors fell flat on their face against the Pelicans on Wednesday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but the Warriors are up 33-30 over the Bulls.
The Warriors came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Golden State Warriors @ Chicago Bulls
Current Records: Golden State 17-20, Chicago 18-21
How To Watch
- When: Friday, January 12, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBC Sports Chicago
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $107.00
What to Know
The Warriors have enjoyed a seven-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at United Center. The Warriors are expected to lose this one by three points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.
The Warriors gave up the first points and the most points on Wednesday. There's no need to mince words: Golden State lost to New Orleans, and Golden State lost bad. The score wound up at 141-105. The Warriors were down 105-83 at the end of the third quarter, and things only got worse from there.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Bulls ultimately got the result they hoped for on Wednesday. They snuck past Houston with a 124-119 victory. The victory was familiar territory for the Bulls who now have three in a row.
The Bulls' success was spearheaded by the efforts of Zach LaVine, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds, and Coby White, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points and 8 assists. That's the first time this season that LaVine pulled down ten or more rebounds. Less helpful for the Bulls was Nikola Vucevic's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.
Golden State has been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 17-20 record this season. As for Chicago, they pushed their record up to 18-21 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: The Warriors haven't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 116.8 points per game. It's a different story for the Bulls, though, as they've been averaging only 109.7 points per game. The only thing between the Warriors and another offensive beatdown is the Bulls. Will they be able to keep them contained?
The Warriors lost to the Bulls on the road by a decisive 132-118 margin in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 43 points and 13 rebounds. Now that the Warriors know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.
Odds
Chicago is a 3-point favorite against Golden State, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 227 points.
Series History
Golden State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Chicago.
- Jan 15, 2023 - Chicago 132 vs. Golden State 118
- Dec 02, 2022 - Golden State 119 vs. Chicago 111
- Jan 14, 2022 - Golden State 138 vs. Chicago 96
- Nov 12, 2021 - Golden State 119 vs. Chicago 93
- Mar 29, 2021 - Golden State 116 vs. Chicago 102
- Dec 27, 2020 - Golden State 129 vs. Chicago 128
- Dec 06, 2019 - Golden State 100 vs. Chicago 98
- Nov 27, 2019 - Golden State 104 vs. Chicago 90
- Jan 11, 2019 - Golden State 146 vs. Chicago 109
- Oct 29, 2018 - Golden State 149 vs. Chicago 124