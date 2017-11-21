Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Lakers odds: Picks from expert who went 5-0 on Monday

The Lakers won just 21 games last year but are on a rebound. The Bulls were a playoff team of a year ago, but a rebuild has just begun. The two teams square off Tuesday night, the only game on the NBA schedule. Tipoff is 10:30 p.m. ET (on NBA TV).

The Lakers are six-point home favorites. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 210.5, up from the open of 209.

Before you jump on either side of this NBA showdown, you'll want to see what SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein is picking.

Hartstein went a perfect 5-0 in NBA picks on Monday, and is now a blazing-hot 36-22 in his last 58, a 62-percent winning percentage. Those numbers are no fluke. Last year, he damaged the sportsbooks in NBA pointspread picks as well, going 126-95-7 over the final five months for a huge profit.

Now, Hartstein has examined every matchup, every player and every trend for Bulls-Lakers and locked in a confident pick.

There are signs of improvement coming out of Chicago. The Bulls rank second-to-last in offense, averaging just 95.5 points per game. That's more than 22 points per game fewer than Golden State. But they scored 105 points in their last game in a loss to the Suns and put up 123 last Friday in a win over the Hornets.

Rookie Lauri Markkanen posted career-highs with 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting with four 3s and 13 rebounds against Phoenix.

The team is also eagerly waiting for Zach LaVine (ACL) to make his season debut next month. He practiced for the first time on Monday, adding optimism to a 3-11 season.

For the Lakers, as much as Lonzo Ball gets the headlines for his poor shooting, he's actually having a solid rookie year overall. The point guard averages just 8.9 points on 31.3-percent shooting, but he also averages 7.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists, both team-highs.

Overall, it's been a team approach. In the Lakers' last six games, five different players have led the team in scoring. And none of them are named "Lonzo."

While the Bulls have won just three games, they are 7-6 against the spread. The Lakers are 8-9 ATS.

So what side of Bulls-Lakers do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the strong point-spread winner of Bulls-Lakers, all from the man who won all 5 of his NBA picks on Monday, and find out.