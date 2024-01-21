Halftime Report

Only two more quarters stand between the Bulls and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 50-40, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

If the Bulls keep playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 21-23 in no time. On the other hand, the Grizzlies will have to make due with a 15-27 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Memphis Grizzlies @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Memphis 15-26, Chicago 20-23

What to Know

The Grizzlies and the Bulls are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. The Memphis Grizzlies will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Center. The Grizzlies are expected to lose this one by 7.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Thursday, Memphis lost to Minnesota on the road by a decisive 118-103 margin. The Grizzlies have struggled against the Timberwolves recently, as their match on Thursday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Jaren Jackson Jr. put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 36 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Chicago beat Toronto 116-110 on Thursday.

Among those leading the charge was Nikola Vucevic, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 14 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last three games he's played.

Memphis' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-26. As for Chicago, their victory bumped their record up to 20-23.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Grizzlies haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 13.7 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked fifth in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

The Grizzlies might still be hurting after the devastating 128-107 loss they got from the Bulls when the teams last played back in April of 2023. A big factor in that loss was the dominant performance of the Bulls' Zach LaVine, who scored 36 points along with nine assists. Now that the Grizzlies know the damage he can cause, will they be able to stop him this time? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Odds

Chicago is a big 7.5-point favorite against Memphis, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 218.5 points.

Series History

Chicago and Memphis both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.