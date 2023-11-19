Halftime Report

The Heat are on the road but looking no worse for wear. Sitting on a score of 50-40, they have looked like the better team, but there's still two more quarters to play.

The Heat entered the game having won six straight and they're just two quarters away from another. Will they make it seven, or will the Bulls step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Miami 8-4, Chicago 4-9

What to Know

The Miami Heat will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at United Center. The Bulls are crawling into this game hobbled by three consecutive losses, while the Heat will bounce in with seven consecutive wins.

On Thursday, Miami earned a 122-115 victory over Brooklyn.

Among those leading the charge was Jimmy Butler, who scored 36 points along with 5 rebounds and 3 assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored the Bulls on Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 103-97 hit to the loss column at the hands of Orlando. The Bulls have struggled against the Magic recently, as their contest on Friday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

The losing side was boosted by Zach LaVine, who scored 34 points along with 6 rebounds.

Miami's win bumped their record up to 8-4. As for Chicago, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-9 record this season.

Looking ahead, the Heat are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by two points. This contest will be their fourth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 2-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.8 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked first in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NBA content.

Odds

Miami is a slight 2-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Heat as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 212 points.

Injury Report for the Bulls

Dalen Terry: Out (Kneecap)

Lonzo Ball: Out for the Season (Knee)

Injury Report for the Heat