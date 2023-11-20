Who's Playing

Miami Heat @ Chicago Bulls

Current Records: Miami 8-5, Chicago 5-9

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC Sports Chicago

What to Know

The Heat and the Bulls are an even 5-5 against one another since April of 2021, but not for long. The Miami Heat will head out on the road to face off against the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 p.m. ET on Monday at United Center. The Bulls do have the home-court advantage, but the Heat are expected to win by 1.5 points.

The Heat unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 102-97 hit to the loss column at the hands of Chicago. The Heat didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Bam Adebayo, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 10 rebounds.

Miami's defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-5. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 105.0 points per game. As for Chicago, their victory bumped their record up to 5-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: The Heat haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 12.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like the Bulls (currently ranked first in turnovers per game) struggle in that department as they've been averaging only 11.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NBA content.

The Heat came up short against the Bulls in their previous meeting on Saturday, falling 102-97. Can the Heat avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Miami is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 210 points.

Series History

Chicago and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.